Agents docked for alleged N280,000 fraud

April 1, 2021 Favour Lashem



Two agents Thursday appeared an  Ikeja Magistrates’ Court dor allegedly defrauding two passport applicants of N280,000 .

The police charged Emmanuel Abayomi, 49, and Atinuke Abayomi, 37,  reside Alagbado, Lagos, conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court defendants committed the offence March 4 Moshalasi, Alagbado, Lagos.

He said defendants conspired to defraud Mr Olamilekan Eweje and Mrs Victoria Olaogun of  of N280,000.

He said that all efforts made by the complainants to get either the passports money back, failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendants to bail the sum of N100,000 each two sureties each as part of the bail condition.

Kubeinje adjourned the case untill April 21.(NAN)

