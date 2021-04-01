Two agents on Thursday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court dor allegedly defrauding two international passport applicants of N280,000 .

The police charged Emmanuel Abayomi, 49, and Atinuke Abayomi, 37, who reside in Alagbado, Lagos, with conspiracy, obtaining money under false pretences and theft.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on March 4 at Moshalasi, Alagbado, Lagos.

He said that the defendants conspired to defraud Mr Olamilekan Eweje and Mrs Victoria Olaogun of of N280,000.

He said that all efforts made by the complainants to get either the passports money back, failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 314 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each as part of the bail condition.

Kubeinje adjourned the case untill April 21.(NAN)

