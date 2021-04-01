Easter: NSCDC deploys 900 personnel in Jigawa

The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 900 personnel various towns the state  provide the residents adequate  security during the Easter celebration.

The command’s spokesman, Mr  Adamu Shehu, made this known the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said  that the deployment part of the corps’ efforts to provide security   the state, especially,  during festive periods.

He said that the Corps Commandant in the state, Alhaji , ordered the immediate deployment of the personnel from various departments and units of the command.

“The deployment covers all the 27 local government areas in the state.

” Emphasis will be given to strategic places such as worship places, government buildings and installations, markets, malls, motor parks and other vulnerable spots.

He urged the general public to cooperate with the Corps  personnel during and after the celebration and any suspicious movements to the nearest security formations.

The spokesman also advised parents and guardians to look after their children and  wards and always know their whereabouts, especially, during the Easter period.

“Motorists are also urged to drive with care and obey all rules and regulations,” the spokesman added.

According to him, the corps will ensure that all -19 protocols are strictly observed throughout the celebration period.

“While felicitating with the Christian faithful, the command wishes the good people of Jigawa a happy and hitch-free Easter celebration,“he said.(NAN)

