The Jigawa Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) says it has deployed 900 personnel to various towns in the state to provide the residents adequate security during the Easter celebration.

The command’s spokesman, Mr Adamu Shehu, made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Thursday.

Shehu said that the deployment was part of the corps’ efforts to provide security in the state, especially, during festive periods.

He said that the Corps Commandant in the state, Alhaji Garba Muhammad, ordered the immediate deployment of the personnel from various departments and units of the command.

“The deployment covers all the 27 local government areas in the state.

” Emphasis will be given to strategic places such as worship places, government buildings and installations, markets, malls, motor parks and other vulnerable spots.

He urged the general public to cooperate with the Corps personnel during and after the celebration and report any suspicious movements to the nearest security formations.

The spokesman also advised parents and guardians to look after their children and wards and always know their whereabouts, especially, during the Easter period.

“Motorists are also urged to drive with care and obey all traffic rules and regulations,” the spokesman added.

According to him, the corps will ensure that all COVID-19 protocols are strictly observed throughout the celebration period.

“While felicitating with the Christian faithful, the command wishes the good people of Jigawa a happy and hitch-free Easter celebration,“he said.(NAN)

