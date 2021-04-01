Afghanistan receives World Bank education aid

April 1, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 The it has approved an additional 25 million U.. dollars in grant boosting the Afghan government’ efforts to improve education in the Asian country.

The Afghanistan said on .

The grant was approved in financing from the Global Partnership Education (GPE) to equitable to primary and secondary education, particularly girls, the bank said in a statement.

“Afghanistan has made much progress in improving education in the two decades, but 3.5 million children remain out of school, and half of the country’ schools still have minimal infrastructure’’ Henry Kerali, country director for Afghanistan, was quoted statement as saying.

The additional financing will help the Afghan government create a better learning environment and enroll more children in schools, Kerali said. (Xinhua/NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,