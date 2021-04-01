The World Bank says it has approved an additional 25 million U.S. dollars in grant for boosting the Afghan government’s efforts to improve education in the Asian country.

The World Bank Afghanistan said on Thursday.

The grant was approved in financing from the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) to increase equitable access to primary and secondary education, particularly for girls, the bank said in a statement.

“Afghanistan has made much progress in improving education in the last two decades, but 3.5 million children remain out of school, and half of the country’s schools still have minimal infrastructure’’ Henry Kerali, World Bank country director for Afghanistan, was quoted by the statement as saying.

The additional financing will help the Afghan government create a better learning environment and enroll more children in schools, Kerali said. (Xinhua/NAN)

