AFCON 2025: Football enthusiasts rate Eagles as Group C favourites

Some football enthusiasts in Aba on Tuesday said that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have all it takes to excel at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled

By Nicholas Obisike

Some football enthusiasts in Aba on Tuesday said that the Super Eagles of Nigeria have all it takes to excel at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled to begin in Morocco in December.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2025 AFCON draw conducted in Morocco on Monday paired the Super Eagles with Tunisia, Uganda and Tanzania in Group C.

Some of the enthusiasts who spoke to NAN in Aba, said that the team got an easy pairing, but that it had all that was needed to overcome their opponents in the group.

Ndudim Isaac, an Enyimba FC fan, said that the Eagles would qualify to the round of 16 with ease saying that Tanzania and Uganda would not be a match for them.

“Thank God we are going to face Tanzania first in the group, and by the time we face Tunisia, the players would have understood themselves better,” he said.

Obinna Nwachi, a student, described the Super Eagles group as one of the trickiest groups in the draw that should not be taken for granted.

“Though, there are no longer minnows in Africa football, yet national teams such as Tanzania and Uganda should not be seen as pushovers by the Eagles,” Nwachi said.

He advised the national team and its technical crew to be wary of the other teams, as they prepare seriously for Tunisia.

Miss Adanna Aaron, a fan of the Abia female team, Abia Angels, tipped Nigeria to top the group with ease.

“I believe the technical team led by Eric Chelle will make his African football experience count with the Super Eagles.

“With determination, focus and the Nigerian spirit to succeed in all conditions, the Eagles will reach quarterfinals and even surpass last AFCON feat,” Aaron said.

NAN reports that the 2025 AFCON is scheduled to hold between Dec. 21 and Jan. 18, 2026, with 24 teams slugging it out for the trophy. (www.nannews.ng)