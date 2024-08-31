Access Holdings Strengthens Commitment to Child Education, Donates Buses to Bethesda Child Support Agency

In demonstration of its commitment to social impact, Access Holdings Plc has taken another significant step towards empowering vulnerable children through education.

As part of its longstanding partnership with Bethesda Child Support Agency, the Human Resources and Executive Office team of Access Holdings PLC, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, acquired and formally handed over two coaster buses to the organisation during a ceremony held recently at Access Towers in Victoria Island, Lagos.

This donation marks an important moment in Access Holdings’ mission to provide quality education to 1,000 underprivileged children across Nigeria—a mission that has been at the heart of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts for over a decade. The newly donated buses are set to play a crucial role in Bethesda’s operations, enabling the safe and efficient transportation of children to and from school, thus removing one of the significant barriers to education for these young minds.

The team of about 20 employees has in the last couple of years channelled resources generated mainly from personal funds under its CSR program to support Bethesda’s comprehensive services, which include education, healthcare, and essential support for underserved children. This partnership exemplifies how individuals, groups and corporate initiatives can extend beyond philanthropy, directly impacting lives and fostering community development.

Speaking at the handover event, Victor Willie, Head of Government & Stakeholder Relations at Access Holdings PLC, emphasised the transformative potential of this partnership: “This collaboration with Bethesda is more than just a philanthropic gesture; it’s about creating tangible opportunities and breaking the cycle of poverty for vulnerable children. The buses we’ve donated will help Bethesda reach more children, ensuring they have access to the education that is fundamental to their growth and the future of our nation.”

With millions of Nigerian children still out of school, Access Holdings’ initiatives address a critical need by eliminating obstacles to education. For many of these children, gaining access to education is not merely about learning; it represents a lifeline that can protect them from exploitation and abuse while offering a pathway out of poverty. By addressing transportation challenges, Access Holdings is actively contributing to the creation of a brighter, more equitable future for these children and their communities.

Pastor (Mrs.) Nkoyo Rapu, founder of Bethesda Child Support Agency, expressed deep gratitude during the event, noting the profound impact of Access Holdings’ continued support:

“Access Holdings has been a dedicated partner in our mission for over ten years. This latest donation of buses will change the lives of countless children who otherwise would have had no access to education. Their support underscores the power of collective responsibility and demonstrates what can be achieved when organisations truly commit to community upliftment. Together, we are unlocking doors of opportunity for those who need it most.”

Access Holdings remains steadfast in its dedication to driving initiatives focused on education, human capital development, and community empowerment. Through enduring partnerships and impactful programs, the organisation continues to work towards building a more just and inclusive society, where every child has the opportunity to realise their full potential.

This partnership with Bethesda Child Support Agency highlights Access Holdings’ belief in the fundamental importance of education as a cornerstone for capacity building, nation-building, and sustainable community development.