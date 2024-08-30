Alleged Anti-party: PDP group seeks disciplinary action against Dino Melaye





The Coalition of PDP Professionals, has urged the Chief Tom Ikimi-led disciplinary committee to make scape goat out of Senator Dino Melaye, in order to send a clear message to members of the Peopkes Democratic Party who are bent on destroying the party.

In a statement signed by the coalition’s President, Engineer Abdulraheem Ilyasu Garba and Publicity Secretary, Mr. Gabriel Segun Adekoya, in Abuja, the group said it was high time to call the former Senator and Kogi State Governorship candidate to order.

The coalition said it was already preparing a memorandum to submit to the party’s disciplinary committee recommending appropriate sanctions for anti-party activities.

According to the group, “A Few days ago, Melaye whimsically launched a mischievous accusation against the trio of acting National Chairman, Ambassador Damagum, PDP Secretary, Sam Anyanwu, and National Organizing Secretary, Umar Bature, alleging grievous wrongdoing all because of their resolve to adhere to PDP constitution and INEC’s guidelines.

“His regular resort to theatrics, along with misinformation, mudslinging and innuendos on social media and in real life all singularly recommend Dino Melaye for proper disciplinary sanctions.

“As for the Kogi PDP congress which the three PDP officials stopped from being manipulated, thereby triggering bitterness as well as vicious social media attacks on Damagum, Anyanwu, and Bature; party chairmen in 19 out of 21 LGAs firmly backed the PDP NWC position on the ad hoc congress but Melaye who appears to have sensed defeat asked his few supporters to abandon the exercise while subsequent efforts to get the PDP NWC leaders to re-write what happened at the congress failed.”

Members of the coalition noted that it was no longer a secret that the candidate and his group had a predilection for cooking up crises within PDP whenever things didn’t go their way.

The coalition urged the disciplinary panel to “vigorously apply all fitting and proper sanctions that will serve as timely notice to others who may have a history of nurturing similar intentions for mischief within PDP.”

While emphasizing the need for the PDP Disciplinary Committee to take action, stressed that the former federal lawmaker,

“saw no cause to vilify PDP leadership in 2023 when they had to bend backwards on the ‘prodding and harassment’ of Atiku Abubakar to give him the governorship ticket – a situation that led to the defection of all but one of PDP’s governorship aspirants, and gale of defections in the party.

“He did not call these party leaders ‘transactional and commercial’ when the process was skewed in his favour.