AANI Celebrates Hajiya Halima Musa on Her Birthday Anniversary

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI) has celebrated one of its distinguished members, Hajiya Halima Musa, mni NPOM mnipr, on the occasion of her birthday anniversary, Thursday, January 2, 2025.

In a statement issued by the National President of AANI, Ambassador EO Okafor, mni, on behalf of the association’s National Executive Committee and members, Hajiya Halima Musa was described as a broadcasting icon and an exemplary leader who has significantly contributed to national development and the Nigerian broadcasting industry.

Hajiya Musa, who is the Director of News at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and a graduate of Senior Executive Course 44, 2022, was lauded for her intelligence, diligence, and commitment to excellence. Ambassador Okafor noted her professional journey, which began with being the Best Graduating Mass Communication Student at Bayero University, Kano, in 1991, and her remarkable tenure as a State House Correspondent after her NYSC, as hallmarks of integrity and innovation.

The association also highlighted her numerous achievements, including her conferment with the prestigious National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM), as a testament to her dedication to national progress and public service.

“Despite her remarkable successes, she remains a beacon of humility, inspiring everyone she meets with her gracious personality and dedication to excellence,” the statement read.

AANI expressed its gratitude for her contributions to its ideals and prayed for Allah’s blessings, continued good health, and many more years of impactful service.

The statement, signed by AANI’s National Publicity Secretary, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd) mni fnipr, conveyed the association’s heartfelt wishes: “Happy Birthday, Distinguished Hajiya Halima Musa! May your future endeavors bring even greater accomplishments and fulfillment.”