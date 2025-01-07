2025: FRSC reiterates commitment to road safety, seeks logistics support

By Abiodun Lawal

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Tuesday reiterated its commitment to ensuring road safety in 2025, appealing to the government, corporate bodies, and philanthropists for necessary logistics support.

The Assistant Corps Marshal in charge of Operations, Hyginus Omeje, disclosed this in Abeokuta during a strategic session with commanding officers in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the session is part of the corps’ ongoing Operation Zero Tolerance patrol.

Omeje expressed optimism in the corps’ capacity to improve despite the daunting challenges.

He urged the motoring public to cooperate with FRSC, saying that road safety remained a shared responsibility.

He emphasised the importance of seamless traffic flow within the Ogun corridor.

Omeje engaged commanding officers and their heads of operations to evaluate challenges and share insights into the corps’ strategic goals for 2025.

“This interaction allows us to encourage our field officers, understand their challenges and communicate these issues to the national headquarters for actionable solutions,” he said.

Omeje highlighted several emerging operational challenges from field commands nationwide.

He, however, assured that the headquarters was working on practical solutions.

The road safety boss also shared a synopsis of the 2025 strategic goals, outlining initiatives tailored to enhance operations and achieve the corps’ core objectives.

He assured the Ogun command of his commitment to addressing the challenges raised.

In his submission, the Ogun Sector Commander, Mr Akinwunmi Fasakin, identified more personnel and patrol vehicles as the command’s critical needs.

“We are short of staff, especially along corridors like Ogere, Ogunmankin, Mowe and Sagamu,” he said.

In addition, he said some commands were only managing their patrol vehicles. (NAN)