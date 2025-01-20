2025: Choose peace over drama -CharlyBoy 

Nigeria’s all time showbiz maestro, Charles Oputa, popularly known as CharlyBoy, has urged his teeming fans to priotise peace of mind over all forms of rancor in 2025.

By Joshua Olomu

The maverick, who gave the advice in a trendy video on his Instagram page, said there was need for Nigerians to protect their sanity amidst the prevailing economic challenges.

He said: “Peace of mind over everything. You should make inner peace your priority this year.You see, this life no get duplicate. Na only one life we get oh.

“We don reach time, we gat to protect our sanity like gold. Many of us, they lose our peace because we day carry too much load when no concern us.

“We dey worry about wetin people go talk. We they stress over wetin we no fit control. We dey carry all the people load on top of our head.

“But wetin peace of mind mean, if you no fit sleep for night, or enjoy small moment of joy, chasing money, fame, validation, or even relationships, we no dey healthy.

“It robs a lot of people of their inner peace. Look around, people they hustle like say they never chop. Na only money matter, but they forget say, money no fit buy peace of mind.

“Wetin be the use of wealth if your heart no dey calm. what’s the point of validation from people wey no even understand your journey.

“Now why area father go tell you, choose peace over drama this year.”

The “Area Fada”, as Charlyboy is fondly called by fans, added that Nigerians need take their destinies in their hands and be intentional in the pursuit of peace of mind.

He therefore advised that people should shun toxic relationships and negative environments that could spark inner conflicts.

“Number one, set boundaries. because no be every battle you supposed fight. And no be everybody you feel please. Learn to say no to things we no align with your peace.

“You protect your space from toxic people wey dey drain your energy. Two, let go of grudges ah beg, carrying bitterness and anger is like drinking poison and expecting another person to come die.

“Free yourself from that weight. Forgive, not because they deserve it, but because you deserve peace. Just focus on what you can control because worrying does not solve no problems.

“Put your energy into what you can improve and leave the rest.Simple life, na peaceful life. Too much attachment to material things dey bring unnecessary pressure. Reduce your need for validation”, he said.

The Septuagenarian concluded that: “Live for yourself and not for society’s approval. Sometimes na that small moment, good food, laughter with friends, or a quiet walk, dey bring the deepest joy.

“So as we dey prioritise peace, make we also remember, say, mental health is a big part of us, because if we start to feel overwhelmed, why should we be shy to talk to somebody?

“Protect your peace like your life depends on it because it really does. Choose peace of mind over noise, over drama, over anything that will not add value to your life.

“That person wen get peace na him really enjoy life. Be Simple. love deep, forgive fast, and cherish every moment of peace,” he said in parts (NAN) (nannews.ng)