2025 Budget: Military expects bountiful harvest from NASS – CDS

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, says the military expects bountiful harvest as they commence the 2025 budget defence before the National Assembly.

Musa said this at the Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day 2025 Regimental and Award Night for Officers of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, on Monday in Abuja.

He thanked the National Assembly for its continuous support to the military to enable it perform its constitutional roles effectively.

“We know the budget defence is starting very soon and we are looking forward to a bountiful harvest,” he said.

The defence chief said the regimental dinner and award night was organised to honour the bravery of the nation’s departed heroes and commitment of the serving officers to upholding the values of patriotism, loyalty, and dedication.

He said the night provided them with an opportunity to recognise those who had positively gone above and beyond the call of duty to make the nation proud.

“To the recipients of the defence honours and awards, your achievements reflect the high standard of our military and embodiment of the values we hold dear, which include courage, discipline, commitment to excellence.

“Your actions prepare us not only for your peers, but also the upcoming generation of service members who look up to you as role models,” he said.

Musa reiterated the need for all the services to continue to work together to address the security challenges across every strata of the country by fostering the spirit of unity, cooperation and collective responsibility.

According to him, the military owes it to its fallen heroes to ensure that their sacrifices are not in vain.

“As we dine and reinforce the bonds of camaraderie, I urge us all to remember the sacrifices of our fallen heroes and continue to build a safer, more secure and more prosperous Nigeria.

“This occasion is the first of its kind as it is done over the years, where we tend to appreciate only those who have sacrificed their lives and then forget those that are still alive.

“We feel it is important that we also give honour to those that are alive and that is what we are up to today.

“Together we are stronger and together we will continue to rise above every challenge,” he said. (NAN