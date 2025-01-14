Impeachment: Lagos Assembly pledges harmonious relationship with executive arm

Chimezie Godfrey
The  Lagos State House of Assembly has pledged harmonious relationship with the executive arm of government.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Stephen Ogundipe (APC- Oshodi/Isolo I) ,made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Ogundipe  made the pledge following the impeachment of Mr Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker on Monday.

NAN reports  that 32 out of the 40 lawmakers ,at an emergency plenary,impeached Obasa via voice votes  over alleged gross misconduct.

NAN reports that the Assembly subsequently elected and swore in  Deputy Speaker ,Mrs Mojisola Meranda (APC-Apapa I) to replace Obasa.

The House also suspended the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Olalekan Onafeko,indefinitely during the plenary.

Ogundipe said under the new Speaker, the Assembly would ensure the executive arm of government ,led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,,  enjoy the support of the legislature.

The lawmaker said a good  relationship between the executive and legislature was necessary to achieve  the  development goals of the  current administration in the state.

According to him, the new Speaker has shown commitment and passion to collaborate with other arms of government, especially the executive, for the success of the administration .

“Today,  there was a change of leadership in the Lagos State House of Assembly as the former  Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, was removed and his former  deputy ,Mrs Mojisola Miranda ,was  elected as new Speaker.

“There is no division in the House over the development .All members have pledged allegiance to the new Speaker, Mrs  Mojisola Meranda , and she has since settled down in office.

“She has assured of legislature’s  harmonious working relationship with the executive and that all hands must be on deck to ensure continued  development  of  the state,” Ogundipe said.

 (NAN)

