Impeachment: Lagos Assembly pledges harmonious relationship with executive arm

By Adekunle Williams

The Lagos State House of Assembly has pledged harmonious relationship with the executive arm of government.

The Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Stephen Ogundipe (APC- Oshodi/Isolo I) ,made the pledge in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

NAN reports that Ogundipe made the pledge following the impeachment of Mr Mudashiru Obasa as Speaker on Monday.

NAN reports that 32 out of the 40 lawmakers ,at an emergency plenary,impeached Obasa via voice votes over alleged gross misconduct.

NAN reports that the Assembly subsequently elected and swore in Deputy Speaker ,Mrs Mojisola Meranda (APC-Apapa I) to replace Obasa.

The House also suspended the Clerk of the Assembly, Mr Olalekan Onafeko,indefinitely during the plenary.

Ogundipe said under the new Speaker, the Assembly would ensure the executive arm of government ,led by Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu,, enjoy the support of the legislature.

The lawmaker said a good relationship between the executive and legislature was necessary to achieve the development goals of the current administration in the state.

According to him, the new Speaker has shown commitment and passion to collaborate with other arms of government, especially the executive, for the success of the administration .

“Today, there was a change of leadership in the Lagos State House of Assembly as the former Speaker, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, was removed and his former deputy ,Mrs Mojisola Miranda ,was elected as new Speaker.

“There is no division in the House over the development .All members have pledged allegiance to the new Speaker, Mrs Mojisola Meranda , and she has since settled down in office.

“She has assured of legislature’s harmonious working relationship with the executive and that all hands must be on deck to ensure continued development of the state,” Ogundipe said.

(NAN)