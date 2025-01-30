18 bodies recovered from site of Washington aircraft crash – Police

The total of 18 bodies and no survivors has been recovered so far from the site of the aircraft collision near the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport outside Washington.

CBS News reported on Thursday, citing a police official.

On Wednesday evening, a military helicopter that was reportedly operated by the U.S. Army collided with a passenger jet approaching to land at Ronald Reagan International Airport in Washington, D.C.

Both aircraft were believed to have crashed into the Potomac River near the airport.

A large number of rescuers are currently on the scene searching for survivors.

Later, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that a PSA Airlines jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport. (RIA/NAN)