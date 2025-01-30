CGC Honours Trade Modernisation Project Limited for Aiding Customs’ Technological Advancement

The Comptroller General of Customs Adewale Adeniyi MFR has on Monday, 27 January 2025, recognised the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP) limited for its contributions towards improving the Nigeria Customs Service’s technological capabilities, particularly in ICT-driven customs operations and as a partner in the ongoing deployment of newly developed B’odogwu application.

The award was presented at the Auditorium of the Customs House, Maitama District, Abuja, during the International Customs Day celebration with the theme “Customs Delivering in its Commitment to Efficiency, Security and Prosperity”.

Speaking at the event, CGC Adeniyi highlighted the impact of the project on modernising Customs processes, making trade more efficient, and strengthening revenue collection, noting that “partnerships like the one with TMP were crucial in transforming Customs operations.”

“As part of our drive for efficiency, we have modernised our processes, and through collaborations like this, we have significantly improved trade facilitation, risk management, and overall performance.” He said.

Receiving the award, TMP’s Managing Director, Dr. Jummai Umar-Ajijola, expressed gratitude, describing the recognition as a reflection of the dedication and hard work of her team.

“This award reflects our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that simplify customs procedures, reduce clearance delays, and enhance revenue collection. We value our partnership with the NCS and remain committed to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation in trade.” she said.

The event also celebrated outstanding customs officers in revenue generation, technology, and innovation alongside key stakeholders who have contributed to the Service’s success.

While addressing the gathering, the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, praised the Service for its role in securing Nigeria’s borders and ensuring smooth trade operations.

“Security cannot be achieved without Customs because you are involved in every aspect of trade and border control. Your adoption of technology and commitment to national security are commendable, and we in the Armed Forces will continue to support your efforts,” CDS Musa said.