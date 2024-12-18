US peace institute commends NASS over peacebuilding committee

By Diana Omueza

The United States Institute of Peace (USIP) has commended the 10th National Assembly for constituting the House Committee on Peace building and Social Cohesion.

The Country Director of USIP, Dr Kris Kwaja, made the commendation in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

“The House of Representatives, under the leadership of Speaker Abbas Tajudeen, took a historic and unprecedented decision of constituting the House Committee on Peace building and Social Cohesion.

“This commendable move by the house represents a proactive step on the part of the legislature in ensuring adequate attention is paid to peace, by prioritising the strategic role of the legislators peace-building and national cohesion,” Kwaja said.

He said that there were lots of peace building techniques that the NASS could acquire from the institute towards making laws that would strengthen key actors and stakeholders on peace building.

USIP recommended that the Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), being the country’s premier institution dealing with conflict matters leveraged the opportunity presented by the NASS to seek technical knowledge to enhance peace in Nigeria.(NAN)