Troops Neutralize 88, Arrest 228, Prevent Over N1bn in Oil Theft – DHQ

Nigerian military operations have successfully neutralized 88 individuals and arrested 228 suspects involved in terrorism and other criminal activities, according to Major General Edward Buba, Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Defence Headquarters(DHQ), Abuja.

Gen. Buba, stated that the intensified offensive also prevented oil theft valued at over N1 billion in the South-South region.

According to him, the military’s campaign, aimed at dismantling terror groups and their networks nationwide, saw troops making significant gains.

He said,”In addition to neutralizing and arresting suspects, troops rescued 181 kidnapped hostages.

“Operations in the Niger Delta led to the seizure and destruction of 13 crude oil processing sites, 73 boats, and over 900,000 liters of stolen crude oil. Troops also recovered 84 firearms, including AK-47s and locally fabricated guns, alongside 2,393 rounds of ammunition, as well as several vehicles and motorcycles used by criminals.”

Gen. Buba added,”In the lead-up to the 16 November gubernatorial election in Ondo State, troops are deployed in coordination with police to secure the election and prevent disruptions.

“The Nigerian Air Force has also been engaged in transporting sensitive electoral materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

The DDMO further revealed that the military is monitoring recruitment efforts by terror groups such as ISWAP and those in the North-West, who are actively seeking new members on social media.

“The military remains committed to working with other security agencies to counter these recruitment drives and ensure national security,” he stressed.