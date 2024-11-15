Military Modifies Operations to Eliminate Terror Groups – DHQ

The Nigerian Armed Forces have intensified operations aimed at completely dismantling terrorist groups and their networks across the country, especially in the North-West and other affected areas, as part of a strategic offensive to ensure the total destruction of all terror elements.

As of 14 November 2024, military operations have been modified to contain and crush terrorist cells, with heightened operational intensity to neutralize these threats comprehensively.

“Over the past week, troops successfully neutralized 88 terrorists and arrested 228 individuals involved in various criminal activities. Additionally, 181 kidnapped individuals were rescued, and 40 perpetrators of oil theft were apprehended, preventing thefts amounting to over N1 billion in the South-South region.

“To support these efforts, the military also recovered a significant cache of weaponry, including 84 assorted firearms and over 2,300 rounds of ammunition. This offensive also included the destruction of illegal oil refining sites, resulting in the recovery of nearly a million liters of stolen crude oil, 175,075 liters of illegally refined diesel, and 4,980 liters of petrol, says Maj-Gen Edward Buba

Director, Defence Media Operations(DDMO), Defence Headquarters (DHQ) Abuja.

Maj-Gen Buba also revealed that in the lead-up to the Ondo State governorship election scheduled for 16 November, military forces have been deployed in coordination with police to maintain security, protect citizens, and deter any disruptive elements.

According to him, the Nigerian Air Force has also been engaged in flying sensitive electoral materials for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The military’s intensified actions have reportedly weakened terror groups in the Northeast, causing groups like ISWAP to ramp up recruitment efforts. The Armed Forces, in collaboration with other agencies, are monitoring these developments closely to counteract any resurgence,” Gen. Buba said.