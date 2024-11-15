CDS Visits Ondo State, Assures Free, Fair Election

With the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election approaching on Saturday, 16 November 2024, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, conducted a visit on Thursday to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyadatiwa.

By Chimezie Godfrey

With the Ondo State Gubernatorial Election approaching on Saturday, 16 November 2024, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Gwabin Musa, conducted a visit on Thursday to Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyadatiwa.

The visit aimed to assess the readiness of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other security agencies involved in supporting the election process.

During his address at the Ondo State Government House, General Musa expressed appreciation for the governor’s hospitality and assured him of the AFN’s commitment to facilitating a peaceful election.

He emphasized the military’s role in maintaining fairness and upholding the rights of all citizens, urging troops to remain impartial and respectful throughout the election period. “Election should not be a war. We must be fair to all. Nobody should be partial,” the CDS stated.

Governor Aiyadatiwa commended the military’s contributions to enhancing security in Ondo State, highlighting the positive impact of the 32 Artillery Brigade’s partnership with the government in reducing crime.

In a meeting with local commanders, General Musa reiterated that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would lead the election operation, with security agencies playing supportive roles.

He instructed commanders to monitor for vote-buying and to report any “Cash for Vote” incidents to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as required.

The CDS also addressed troops of Operation Safe Conduct, urging them to remain vigilant, prioritize the safety of citizens, and ensure smooth conduct as voters exercise their rights. The security forces will be deployed across key areas to support a secure election environment