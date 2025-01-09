Tax reforms: MINILS DG Drums Support for citizens’ Buy in

The Director General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu deserves the “critical but constructive” support of the citizens in the tax reforms his administration is currently undertaking.

Aremu said this in Ilorin on Wednesday shortly after he led a group of cyclists on bicycle ride to parts of Ilorin, the Kwara State capital in commemoration of his 64th birthday.

The Chief Executive Officer of MINILS, the foremost labour Institute in West Africa observed that there can only be sustainable good governance with sustainable enhanced public revenue which can be made possible through “Just and progressive taxation” .

He also hailed President Tinubu for what he called “audacity to make a change through controversial but inevitable reforms”. “ You can agree or disagree with his policy choices but you cannot doubt President Bola Tinubu’s business-unusual policies to reposition through reforms in all sectors of governance in accordance with the renewed hope agenda”.

The Director General expressed confidence that the National Assembly offers the open platform for improving on the content of the proposed four tax bills adding that those opposing the reforms in the nation’s tax administration should proceed to the National Assembly and ventilate their views.

Citing as commendable the clause that exempted workers on minimum wage as take home pay from tax net, Aremu said the exemptions should be further expanded to cover mass of what he called “working poor whose pay on account of inflation and Naira devaluation” had depressed their purchasing power.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made his intention known about tax reforms, and this has been duly communicated to the National Assembly. The President should be encouraged to accompany tax reforms with good governance reforms that will re-industrialize Nigeria create decent work and banish poverty. Those who disagree with the tax reform bills should proceed to the National Assembly and make their positions known.”

He disclosed that arrangement is almost concluded by MINILS to hold a citizenship engagement with the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms with a view of highlighting the benefits of the proposed bills.

While appreciating the President and the 10th National Assembly for the enactment of 2024 National Minimum Wage Act of N70,000 minimum wage AREMU tasked the organized labour and employers of labour to partner President Tinubu in ensuring payment of both minimum and living wage for workers adding that wage- led economic recovery plan backed by improved productivity was indispensable for sustainable development.

The Director General commended the President’s commitment in the Presidential media to living wage as a tool to combat corruption adding that when the civil servants are well remunerated, they are less susceptible to corruption

Meanwhile Aremu commended Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State for bringing development to the state.

“I’m dedicating my birthday to the dynamic Governor of Kwara State and Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) for obvious reasons. The road in my area was hitherto not motorable , but through the renewed hope agenda, Governor had constructed the road”, he added.