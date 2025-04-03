Edo PDP rejects tribunal verdict, heads to Appeal Court 

The Edo Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the judgment of the election petition tribunal.

By Nefishetu Yakubu

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo election tribunal, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, upheld the election of Gov. Okpebholo and dismissed the PDP and Asue Ighodalo’s petitions

In a statement in Benin Dr Tony Aziegbemi, Chairman of the PDP Caretaker Committee, said that its candidate, was duly elected by the majority of the voters in the Sept. 21,2024 governorship election

Aziegbemi said that the PDP was certain that it sufficiently proved its case before the tribunal.

“The Edo Election Petition Tribunal has delivered its ruling on our petition, challenging the result of the governorship election held Sept. 21, 2024.

“Although we hold the judiciary in the highest esteem as a political party and respect the judgment, we completely disagree with the decision of the tribunal.

“We believe, without any doubt, that our candidate, in the election, was duly elected by the majority of the voters in that election.

“We are also certain that we sufficiently proved our case before the tribunal.

“It is on the back of this conviction that we call on all our members to quickly rise up from the ashes of this temporary setback as we take our matter to the appellate courts.

“As firm believers in the rule of law and the ultimate superiority of right over wrong,

” We call on all our supporters to keep hope alive as we explore all available democratic means of enthroning the will of the people of Edo,” Aziegbemi said.

NAN reports that the three-member panel led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, passed its verdict in a unanimous judgement, stressing that the petitioners failed to prove its allegations of over voting and electoral non-compliance.

The tribunal held that it was the duty of a petitioner to prove its electoral malpractice allegations against INEC, and not the other way round.

On the petitioners’ allegations that the number of votes cast were greater than the number of registered voters in disputed polling units, the judge agreed with the defendants that the petitioners failed to present polling unit agents and presiding officers to prove it.

The judge said it was “clear to us that the documents tendered from the bar(by the petitioners) were dumped on the tribunal without any competent witness” to substantiate the claims of over-voting and electoral non-compliance.

“These witnesses( presented by the petitioners comprising Local Government agents and others) are total strangers,” the judge stressed.

“The failure of the petitioners( PDP and Ighodalo) in this case to call polling unit agents and registered voters is fatal to their case,” the judge said, highlighting that eyewitness accounts were required to prove electoral non-compliance.

The judge also faulted the PDP for dumping the BVAS machines before the tribunal without calling competent witnesses to turn them on and demonstrate its claims of overvoting.

Subsequently, the tribunal dismissed the petitioner’s petition” for failing to prove its case against the governor’s election.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)