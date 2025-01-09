Senate panel orders NOA, NAN to rework 2025 budget proposals

Senate Committee on Information has directed the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the budget to revise and resubmit their budgetary proposals for the 2025 fiscal year at defense session on Thursday

By Haruna Salami

The committee, chaired by Senator Kenneth Eze (APC, Ebonyi Central), questioned the feasibility and impact of projects outlined by the two agencies. Mallam Issa-Onilu, the Director General of NOA, faced scrutiny over the agency’s National Identity Project, which the committee argued was largely unknown to Nigerians, especially those at the grassroots.

Senator Eze emphasized the need for clarity and tangible outcomes in the NOA’s initiatives, stating, “Programs must resonate with the people and contribute visibly to national development. The current proposal lacks these elements.”

In defense, Mallam Issa-Onilu maintained that the National Identity Project is crucial for fostering a shared value system and national cohesion. “The challenge with our value system is tied to our national identity. This project is vital for galvanizing Nigerians toward nation-building, development, and growth,” he argued.

Despite his explanation, the committee insisted that the NOA rework its programs to better align with national priorities before seeking appropriation for 2025.

Similarly, the Director General of NAN, Ali Mohammed Ali, was criticized for presenting inconsistent figures in the 2024 budget performance report. The committee demanded a thorough reconciliation of the figures before any consideration of the agency’s 2025 projections.

“We expect precision and accountability in the use of public funds. Disjointed figures undermine trust and make it difficult to plan effectively,” Senator Eze stated.

Both agencies have been given time to revise their proposals and reappear before the committee for further evaluation.

The directive underscored the Senate’s commitment to ensuring transparency and efficiency in the budgeting process for the upcoming fiscal year.