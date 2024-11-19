Shortlist Announced for African Human Rights Spoken Words Contest 2.0

The African Secretariat of the International Human Rights Art Movement (IHRAM), has officially unveiled the shortlist for the African Human Rights Spoken Words Contest 2.0. The announcement follows months of rigorous evaluation of submissions from performance poets across the globe, emphasizing critical human rights themes

By Wole Adedoyin





The African Secretariat of the International Human Rights Art Movement (IHRAM), has officially unveiled the shortlist for the African Human Rights Spoken Words Contest 2.0. The announcement follows months of rigorous evaluation of submissions from performance poets across the globe, emphasizing critical human rights themes.

This year’s contest aimed to foster awareness and dialogue on pressing human rights issues through the powerful medium of spoken word poetry. It provided a platform for poets to articulate their unique perspectives, with entries received from countries such as Eswatini, South Africa, Malawi, the Netherlands, Nigeria, India, Zambia, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Mauritius. From over 30 longlisted entries, a distinguished shortlist has emerged, showcasing exceptional creativity and thought-provoking narratives.

The eagerly awaited winners of the African Human Rights Spoken Words Contest 2.0 will be announced on November 20, 2024. The contest offers monetary prizes to recognize and encourage outstanding contributions: the first-place winner will receive $100, the second-place winner $75, and the third-place winner $50. Additionally, five honorable mentions will be awarded, acknowledging remarkable submissions that embody the spirit of the competition.

A highlight of this year’s contest is the opportunity for shortlisted entries to be featured at the prestigious International Human Rights Art Festival, scheduled to take place from December 9–15, 2024. These performances will celebrate the impactful role of spoken word poetry in advocating for human rights and driving social transformation.

Renowned playwright, author, and visual artist Tom Block, founder and Executive Director of IHRAM, will lead the final judging process. With over two decades of experience and a global presence in the arts and human rights advocacy, Tom’s expertise will ensure the selection of winners who best embody the contest’s vision.

The shortlist includes the following talented poets:

Ananya Welankar (India)



Christiana Kolawole Boluwatife (Nigeria)



Fatima Salihu (Nigeria)



Othman Amina (Nigeria)



Sandra Salomy Phiri (Malawi)



Grace Oluwawemimo Olorunleke (Nigeria)



Daniel Ayotunde Omonitan (Nigeria)



Adetola Eyimofe Jerry-Adesewo (Nigeria)





Speaking on the initiative, Wole Adedoyin stated, “The African Human Rights Spoken Words Contest is not just a competition but a movement to amplify the voices of young poets who are passionate about human rights. Their words inspire, provoke, and challenge us to envision a more equitable society.”

The African Human Rights Spoken Words Contest is an ongoing commitment by IHRAM to support creative advocacy across the African continent. It aims to inspire individuals and communities to actively engage in the promotion and protection of human rights through the arts.