N70,000 Minimum Wage: More work expected from FCTA workers – Wike 

By Philip Yatai

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says more work is expected from workers of the FCT Administration following the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage.

Wike stated this in Abuja on Tuesday, when he inspected the ongoing construction of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, access road to the complex and the Airport Road to Kuje expressway.

The acting Head of Civil Service in the FCT, Mrs Grace Adayilo, had in a statement announced Wike’s approval for the payment of the minimum wage and the arrears to FCT workers.

The minister explained that the implementation was in fulfillment of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda to improve the welfare of workers.

“In line with that, we have also adopted the N70,000 minimum wage and approved the payment of the arrears as agreed with the labour union.

“I expect that the workers will also see this as a boost and be more committed for us to achieve the development that is required in the city.

“So, workers should not live like, oh, money has been paid. It means more work is expected from you,” the minister said. (NAN)