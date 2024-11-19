CBN to Nigerians: Beware of fraudulent contracts, project funding claims

Photo: CBN Governor, Yemi Cardoso

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has alerted Nigerians of the activities of fraudsters purporting to be in receipt of award letters of contracts related to construction

works.

According to a statement by CBN’s Acting Director, Corporate Communications Department, Mrs Hakama Ali, the fraudsters also usually lay claims to procession of special financial interventions on behalf of the CBN.

She said that it was false, as such individuals were solely motivated by the desire to defraud unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Any such assertions are fraudulent and should be

disregarded.

“The CBN hereby reiterates that, in line with the focus of its current management, it has discontinued direct development interventions and special projects funding,” she said.

She further said that the apex bank had not authorised public notices for such interventions on social media platforms or any other news outlet.

“The CBN remains committed to its core mandate of ensuring monetary and price stability, and a sound and efficient financial system in Nigeria.

“We, therefore, encourage the public to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious

activities or publications to the relevant law enforcement agencies,” she said.(NAN)