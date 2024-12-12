Radda appoints new Chief of Staff, others

By Zubairu Idris





Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has approved the appointment of Alhaji Abdulkadir Mamman-Nasir as his new Chief of Staff (COS).

This is contained in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ibrahim Kaula-Mohammed, on Thursday in Katsina.

Until the new appointment, Mamman-Nasir was the Managing Director, Katsina State Irrigation Development Authority.

He replaced Alhaji Jabiru Abdullahi-Tsauri, who has been appointed as the National Coordinator of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development (NEPAD).

The chief press secretary listed other appointments made by the Governor to include Alhaji Malik Anas, who was nominated as a Commissioner, subject to the State House of Assembly’s confirmation.

The governor also appointed Alhaji Mustapha Bala-Batsari, as Special Adviser on Markets Development and Alhaji Nasiru Ahmed, appointed as Special Adviser on Rural and Social Development.

Furthermore, the governor appointed Hajiya Bilikisu Suleiman as a Special Adviser on Banking and Finance, while Abubakar Ahmad-Tsanni was appointed as Special Adviser on Youth Development.

DrMustapha Shehu would now serve as the Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Development Management Board (KSDMB).

Shehu, until the new appointment, was the State Project Coordinator, Adolescent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE), a World Bank supported programme.

Aminu Barau-Mairuwa was appointed as Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the governor of the newly established Community Development Programme (CDP).

Dr Aliyu Rabi’u-Kurfi took over the Katsina State Housing Authority as General Manager, while Dr Kabir Ali-Masanawa, is the new Executive Director of the Katsina State History and Culture Bureau.

Also, Zuwaira Boyi, is the new Executive Director, Investment and Tourism, and Alhaji Abdullahi Gagare was nominated as the Chairman of the Katsina State Fiscal Responsibility Commission, subject to State House of Assembly’s confirmation

The governor charged the new appointees to be dedicated to their duty and ensure the administration’s “Building Your Future Agenda” was delivered to the people of the state.(NAN)