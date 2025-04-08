Tumsa Takes Over as New MD, Chad Basin Development Authority

Tumsa, left, briefing the press, while the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, Barrister Bashir Bukar Ba’ale, first right, looks on.

Alhaji Musa Tumsa has officially resumed office as the new Managing Director of the Chad Basin Development Authority (CBDA), signaling a fresh chapter of hope and transformation for the institution.

Speaking during his assumption of office at the CBDA headquarters in Maiduguri, Tumsa expressed his commitment to revitalizing the Authority, making it a vibrant and viable entity among all the river basin authorities in Nigeria.

“We understand the challenges facing the Chad Basin, and we are ready to confront them head-on,” Tumsa declared. He further disclosed that the new management team under his leadership would develop a comprehensive action plan aimed at addressing the institution’s challenges and unlocking its full potential.

Tumsa called on CBDA staff and stakeholders for their cooperation and support, emphasizing the importance of collective efforts in achieving the Authority’s objectives. “With unity and commitment, we can turn the Chad Basin into a hub of agricultural and environmental development,” he stated.

The Managing Director also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his appointment, assuring Nigerians that he and his team would work diligently to justify the trust and confidence reposed in them.

In a related development, Barr. Bashir Bukar Ba’ale has also resumed as the Executive Director, Finance and Administration, further strengthening the leadership team of the CBDA.

The new appointments have been welcomed with optimism, with many expressing hope that the management will chart a new course for the Authority and contribute significantly to the livelihoods of the region’s people.

Observers and stakeholders have noted the potential for the Chad Basin to play a pivotal role in food security, environmental sustainability, and economic development under its new leadership.

Tumsa’s resumption is seen as a call to action, and expectations remain high for the realization of a revitalized and impactful CBDA.