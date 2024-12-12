Band Corps festival of security agencies holds in FCT

The maiden edition of the national festival of the Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary International Band Festival (AFOPPIBAF), is scheduled

By Joshua Olomu

The maiden edition of the national festival of the Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary International Band Festival (AFOPPIBAF), is scheduled to hold in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in 2025.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the festival is aimed at promoting unity among bands of security agencies.

Amb. Justin Duru, Director-General of AFOPPIBAF, stated this during a news conference to unveil plans for the festival on Thursday in Abuja.

According to him, the event with the theme, “Togetherness: Unity in Diversity, Our Strength”, is to promote synergy, harmony, and cordial working relationships among the band corps.

He said the event is a unique initiative aimed at uniting Nigeria’s military, Police and paramilitary bands, while promoting cultural diversity, creativity and regimental music.

“Military,Police , Paramilitary and Marching Bands play vital roles in providing regimental and ceremonial music for social, national and international events, and essentially in promoting national unity and peace.

“The festival is aimed at celebrating the best of regimental tattoos and music by the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary bands in a competitive, creative and performing arts showcase.

“It will awaken the latent talents of the activities and services of these integral departments in the promotion of the values, and virtues of the Nigerian AFOPPIBAF.

“It is packaged to improve on and promote experience sharing, synergy, creativity, service delivery and new trends in military, Police and paramilitary regimental tattoos and music performance, aimed at enhancing bonds.

“It will also showcase their creative talents while promoting careers in the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police and Paramilitary band corps for talented and desirous Nigerian youths in music, creative and performing arts.

“This is the first ever festival bringing all the Nigerian security agencies together to celebrate and promote their bands corps in a ceremonial regimental tattoo culture under one platform.

“The theme of the festival is anchored on the song of legendary Nigerian musician, late Sonny Okosun (Ozzidi) “Togetherness”, and is paraphrased, ‘Togetherness: Unity in Diversity,Our Strength”, he said.

Duru said the historic event also tagged National Drumline Festival, will feature regimental music colloquium, serenade and street Parade.

Others are marc-past, creative and cultural displays, drum-battles, tributes and prizes, among other highlights.

He said special guests to grace the event will include past and living military, police and paramilitary leaders as well as heads of Customs, Fire Service, Civil Defence, FRSC and the Correctional Service.

According to Duru, the festival is officially coordinated and produced by African Caribbean Network Foundation (ACNF) in partnership with AfroNem Linx and Klaymann and Gremann.

Others include the Nigerian Armed Forces, Police and the Paramilitary bands.(NAN)