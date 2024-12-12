We’ll execute more projects in 2025, Gov Aliyu assures Sokoto people

Gov. Ahmed Aliyu has assured the people of Sokoto state of more developmental projects in the 2025 fiscal year.

He gave this assurance while declaring open the 11th regular meeting of the State Executive Council.

Gov. Aliyu added that the administration had, during the year under review, executed several projects across the length and breadth of the state.

“In sha Allah, more projects are expected in the coming year,” he added.

The governor commended members of the state executive council and the entire people of the state for their unflinching support to the administration.

He said their support has contributed immensely to successes recorded so far.

While soliciting for more support from people of the state, Governor Aliyu congratulated the members of the state executive council for a successful presentation of the 2025 budget before the state legislature.

Speaking at the meeting, Governor Aliyu said: “In 2024, we successfully delivered numerous impactful projects throughout our great state, ensuring that development positively affects the lives of our people.

“I want to assure you that Insha Allah, 2025 will bring even greater achievements as we continue to prioritize transformative initiatives that uplift our communities and improve livelihoods.

“Our administration remains steadfast in its commitment to building a prosperous Sokoto State. I am grateful for the hard work and dedication of the State Executive Council, whose efforts have been crucial to our successes.

“I also extend my heartfelt thanks to the people of Sokoto for their unwavering trust and support, which has been the foundation of our achievements thus far.

As we prepare to implement the 2025 budget, I urge everyone to continue supporting our shared vision for progress.

“Together, we will execute more projects that promote economic growth, education, healthcare, and infrastructure development, ensuring that no community is left behind.

“Let us move forward with renewed hope and determination to build a Sokoto State that we can all be proud of. The future is bright, and with unity and collective effort, there is no limit to what we can achieve,” he added.

It would be recalled that Governor Aliyu had executed several projects that had changed the development narrative on Sokoto state.

These include housing and rural roads, most of which are built with solar street lights.

He had also made impact on the agricultural sector with the injection of improved seedling, and other farm inputs to improve farming as well as enhanced the capacity of the state to secure itself with the creation of a security corps and improved support to security agencies operating in the state.

The governor is currently working on the public water system n Sokoto sate with the aim of ensuring regular water supply to both urban and rural areas of the state.