Wike bags Leadership Newspaper’s outstanding person in governance, infrastructure award  

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has won the Leadership Newspaper’s Quinquennial Award for outstanding person in governance and infrastructure.

By Philip Yatai

Mr Anthony Ogunleye, Director of Press, Office of the Minister, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ogunleye explained that the award was presented at the 17th Annual Leadership Conference and Awards, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja.

According to him, the award is a testament to Wike’s unwavering dedication to public service and his remarkable impact on the lives of citizens.

He explained that this significant recognition, according to the organisers of the event, celebrates Wike’s unwavering commitment to transformative governance.

He added that the minister was equally recognised for his remarkable achievements in driving massive infrastructural development for both rural and urban dwellers in the nation’s capital.

“Wike was also recognised for his consistent demonstration of commitment to results and performance, culminating in stellar achievements during his eight years as Governor of Rivers State, which earned him the name ‘Mr Project’.

“Wike’s legacy in the FCT was said to be characterised by significant infrastructure development and a commitment to community engagement.

“Also, his contributions to governance and public service have marked every chapter of his political career.

“Wike’s efforts have not only resulted in completed projects and policy reforms but have also fostered empowerment and a renewed sense of hope for the future of the FCT,” Ogunleye said.

He said that the Chairman of Leadership Group Ltd, Mrs Zainab Nda-Isaiah had explained that the award for Governance and Infrastructure takes place after every five years.

He quoted Nda-Isaiah as saying, “after this award, the next recipient would be in 2030 if we find one worthy”.

Ogunleye said that the Chief of Staff to the minister, Mr Chidi Amadi, accompanied by senior management staff of the FCTA received the award on behalf of the Wike. (NAN)