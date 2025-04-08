Labour Party demands probe into secretariat attack

The Labour Party (LP) Executive Committee in Lagos State has urged the Nigeria Police and DSS to investigate and prosecute those behind Monday’s attack on its secretariat

By Adeyemi Adeleye



The Labour Party (LP) Executive Committee in Lagos State has urged the Nigeria Police and DSS to investigate and prosecute those behind Monday’s attack on its secretariat.

Mrs Dayo Ekong, Lagos LP Chairperson, made this call during a news conference on Tuesday at the secretariat, joined by other state executive committee members.

She stated the attack occurred while principal officers were in Abuja attending the party’s National Executive Council meeting on the same day.

“We urge President Bola Tinubu, Inspector-General Kayode Egbetokun, and the State Security Director to urgently intervene in this matter,” Ekong appealed.

She stressed the need for the perpetrators to be investigated, prosecuted and punished for what she described as a heinous crime against the state.

Describing the attackers as debased and morally bankrupt miscreants, Ekong said they must face the consequences of taking the law into their hands.

She alleged the attack was led by one Mr Rasheed Bamishe, who illegally and forcefully entered the secretariat at 59 Oduduwa Way, GRA Ikeja.

According to her, the armed thugs used dangerous weapons, charms, and fetish objects to rob and vandalise the offices of principal party officers.

“They destroyed furniture and fittings, carted away valuables worth hundreds of millions, and stole both local and foreign currencies kept in the offices,” Ekong added.

She also said the attackers took away sensitive documents and files after forcefully opening the file cabinets across various offices.

“Most disturbing, they physically assaulted and seriously injured loyal staff present at the secretariat during the attack,” the chairperson said.

Ekong confirmed that the five injured staff members were receiving medical treatment and were responding positively.

She claimed the attack was executed with support and sponsorship from certain influential Labour Party members in Lagos State.

“These individuals will be exposed in due time. We see no justification for this wicked and ill-intentioned assault on the party,” she said.

She alleged the motive was to steal, injure, and possibly assassinate staff and leadership of the party through the criminal operation.

Ekong maintained that such conduct does not reflect LP values and would never be tolerated under her leadership.

She stressed LP is for dedicated, patriotic Nigerians committed to building an egalitarian society founded on rule of law and social justice.

“Labour Party in Lagos will pursue lawful means to ensure these perpetrators and their backers face justice, no matter how highly placed,” she vowed.

She described the act as criminal vandalism and armed robbery disguised as politics, calling it a dangerous escalation.

Ekong declared that under Mr Julius Abure’s national leadership and her chairmanship, there are no vacancies in any LP organ.

“The Supreme Court has given final judgement. Leadership of the party is settled and not up for debate,” she affirmed.

Supporting the chairperson’s remarks, Mr Sam Okpala, Lagos LP Secretary, said the culprits must be punished to deter future attacks. (NAN)