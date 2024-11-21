Presidency lauds FAAN leadership

The Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) under the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination has lauded the leadership of the Federal Airports Authority

The Central Delivery Coordination Unit (CDCU) under the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Policy and Coordination has lauded the leadership of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

This is contained in a statement by FAAN’s Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mrs Obiageli Orah, in Lagos.

The CDCU made the commendation during an assessment tour of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CDCU is responsible for tracking the progress and performance of presidential and ministerial deliverables to ensure alignment with achieving the eight presidential priorities of President Bola Tinubu.

Aviation, as captured in the fifth priority, focuses on “Enhancing Infrastructure and Transportation as Enablers of Growth”.

According to the CDCU, to achieve the objectives, it liaises with Delivery Task Teams across all ministries, departments, and agencies, which monitor progress and submit quarterly reports.

The CDCU led by Dr Hendrix Odige expressed satisfaction with the strides made FAAN under the leadership of Mrs Olubunmi Kuku.

It said that Kuku’s comprehensive report presentation and extensive tour of Domestic Terminal 1 and the international terminals of MMIA provided visitors with an on-the-spot assessment of the progress achieved.

The FAAN boss had led the CDCU team as well as Mr Haliu Mohammed from the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development on the tour. (NAN)