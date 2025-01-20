Police Arrest Notorious Gang Behind Murder of Ibrahim Danfulani

The FCT Police Command has successfully apprehended the notorious gang responsible for the brutal murder of Ibrahim Danfulani on November 27, 2024. Abubakar Idris (AKA Nishi), the gang leader, along with accomplices Buhari Saidu and Musa Ahmadu Suleiman, were arrested following an intense investigation.

By Chimezie Godfrey

According to the Police Public Relations Officer for the FCT Command, Sp Josephine Adeh, the murder stemmed from a personal dispute. “The victim, Ibrahim Danfulani, was murdered by the gang after Nishi became enraged over Ibrahim’s intention to marry a woman he had heavily invested in financially,” Adeh explained.

The trio, armed with knives, attacked Ibrahim, leading to his death, and also stole 18 cows belonging to the victim as retribution for what Nishi perceived as a financial loss. After fleeing the scene, Nishi was tracked and apprehended in Nasarawa State, where he was planning to recruit new members to continue his criminal activities.

The arrests were made possible by the combined efforts of the FCT Police and the community of Agaita in Karu. All three suspects are currently in police custody and will face prosecution.

The FCT Police Command has urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities. “We remain committed to safeguarding lives and property,” Adeh added, urging the public to use emergency lines for any tips or concerns.