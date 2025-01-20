Suleja Tanker Explosion: Victims Admitted into Tertiary Medical Centres

In line with the directive of President Bola Tinubu for the swift transfer of victims of the Suleja fuel tanker explosion to tertiary medical centers for enhanced medical attention, 20 patients have been admitted to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in Abuja.

Rabiu Ibrahim, Special Assistant (Media) to the Minister of Information and National Orientation revealed this in a statement Monday morning.

According to Ibrahim, two additional patients have been transferred to the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja.

The Information Minister’s aide also said all the patients were accompanied by a nurse and family members to the designated referral centers to ensure seamless care.

Even more, he said the Niger State Government has expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for its prompt and effective response to this unfortunate incident.

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide timely updates to Nigerians, the statement concluded.