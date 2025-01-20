Yusuf lauds police command over peace, calm in Kano

Abba Yusuf of Kano State has commended the Police Command in the state for the prevailing peace being enjoyed in the state.

By Aminu Garko

Yusuf made the commendation in Kano while receiving the wife of the Inspector-General of Police, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun, who paid him a courtesy visit on Monday.

He said the state was now calm and peaceful because of the strong commitment of the police command in the state led by CP Salman Garba.

“Kano has never had it so good because now we have the best team of the policemen with the Commissioner of Police and AIG Zone One being up and doing,” the governor said.

He also lauded Elizabeth for her charisma, dedication and love for the wives of policemen.

“Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun has taken after Mrs Tinubu who took it upon herself to go round the country to assist widows, children and the less privileged,” he said.

Yusuf said his administration would continue to assist the police with logistics to enable them protect lives and property in all parts of the state.

He also assured that his government would provide a plot of land with financial assistance to the state branch of the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) to enable it build its secretariat.

Earlier, Elizabeth, who is also the president of POWA, said she and the leadership team were in Kano to open a new secretariat and offer support to police officers’ widows.

She commended the governor for his provision of welfare to the people of the state and the sustenance of their cultural values.( NAN) (