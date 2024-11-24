Plateau Group urges Imo People to call Rep, Ugochinyere to order



The Plateau Political Movement (PPM), has urged the people of Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo, to call their representative in the House of Representatives, Ikenga Ugochinyere to order.

By Deborah Coker

The Group through its National Coordinator, Kenazi Mani, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Mani said that the call became imperative following the lawmaker’s claim of the involvement of Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau in an alleged conspiracy against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Ugochinyere had mentioned Mutfwang along with some other PDP governors as part of the conspiracy against the PDP during a live press conference on Sunday.

Reacting to his claim, the PPM National Coordinator urged the people of the Ideato Federal Constituency to call him to order over his lack of focus concerning the issues of the constituency.

“Ugochinyere was again seen on Sunday on a sponsored national live cast making unverified innuendos on the issues in the PDP.

“It is quite unfortunate that this lawmaker who recently joined the PDP from the Action Peoples Party (APP), has continued to propagate what he does not know about.

“It is quite disheartening that at a time when Gov. Caleb Mutfwang is marshalling forces within the Plateau and the North Central, Ugochinyere goes about wrongly labelling him to the contrary.

“We make bold to say that just as Gov. Mutfwang has upped governance on the Plateau, he is also bringing his prowess to bear in the North-Central PDP and Ugochinyere is merely acting as a sponsored agent with the determination to destabilise the party from within.

“We thus call on the people of the Ideato Federal Constituency to call their representative to order and stop embarrassing the dignity for which they are known for.

“After all, the Ideato people are not known as political jobbers,” Mani said.(NAN)