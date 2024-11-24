Tinubu hails Prof Gambari as exemplary diplomat, public servant

President Bola Tinubu has showered encomiums on Professor Ibrahim Gambari on the occasion of his 80th birthday celebration.

Tinubu who was represented by Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, at the family reception for Prof Gambari at A-Class Event Centre in Abuja on Sunday, said that his “selfless service has inspired generations of diplomats and public servants.”

The President noted that “25 years ago, at the threshold of returning to reckoning as a democratic nation, there were a few national icons whose global footprints represented a remarkable asset for Nigeria. Professor Ibrahim Gambari was one of them.

“As a researcher and author, the man described as the United Nation’s favorite ‘dictator whisperer’, had long interrogated the challenges of governance in Africa and the wave of unrest in parts of the globe, beginning from coordinating the eradication of apartheid in South Africa as Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid, among his numerous roles in his long, outstanding history of career diplomacy.

“Over the years, having worked with four UN Secretary Generals, Prof. Gambari’s iconic national service remains one of the most exemplary, earning him the prestigious record of working with seven Nigerian heads of government at different times of our history between military rule and civil democracy.

Tinubu further noted that “In the evolution of modern Nigeria, Prof. Gambari is no doubt one of a few living non-career public servants whose footprints have impacted significantly on the triple helix of diplomacy, democracy, and national development. We recall with pride how he flew Nigeria’s flag in several capacities, including being listed among notable policymakers and institutions of the continent to initiate the New Partnership for Africa’s Development NEPAD, in his capacity as the very first Under-Secretary-General on Africa, as well as mediating in the world’s largest peacekeeping mission as a joint special representative of the UN Mission in Darfur.

“Today, we celebrate a remarkable individual who has dedicated his life to serving our nation and promoting peace and understanding worldwide. As we mark this significant milestone of our esteemed diplomat, we honour not only your achievements but also your unwavering commitment to making the world a better place.

“On the occasion of your 80th birthday, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations and sincerest appreciation for your remarkable contributions to our nation’s development and foreign service in numerous capacities.”

The President recalled that Professor Gambari “was once quoted as saying he considers himself as an accidental diplomat, whereas his mien and personality, and even his manner of speaking, belong to one born to be a diplomat, a calming presence in tense situations, a defuser of tension.

Your dedication, expertise, and passion for diplomacy have left an indelible mark on our country’s relationships with the global community.

“The caliber of dignitaries gathered here tells us a lot about the man who we’re celebrating today – the breadth and scope of his endeavors, his network, and the immense impact he has made not just in Nigeria but in various parts of the world.

“My dear Prof., as you celebrate this milestone birthday, I hope you take pride in knowing that your legacy continues to shape our nation’s foreign policy and inspire future leaders.

“Please accept my family’s and my best wishes for your good health, happiness, and continued fulfillment in the years to come. May Allah’s blessings be with you at all times”, the President Tinubu said.