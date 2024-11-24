Aviation safety: Air Peace partners Boeing, Cranfield University

Air Peace has announced a partnership with the Boeing Company and Cranfield University to fortify safety culture and operational excellence.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head of Corporate Communications of Air Peace, Dr Ejike Ndiulo, on Sunday in Lagos.

Ndiulo said that the partnership was entered into under the aegis of Boeing Global Learning Institute and had the theme: “Advanced Leadership in Safety Excellence”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Cranfield University is a United Kingdom-based postgraduate specialist school.

According to Ndiulo, Air Peace brought its executives, leaders of its various departments and some others for a five-day in-person classroom training under the partnership.

He said that the training was aimed at improving the participants’ leadership skills to transform workplace safety culture.

According the official, the partnership between Air Peace and Boeing was borne out of a shared commitment to shaping the future of aviation industry leadership.

It said that over the years, Air Peace recognised that deep commitment to safety was key to its success.

It said that the initiative was aimed enabling its executives to lead with confidence, manage risks effectively, and create high-performing teams that would prioritise safety at every level. (NAN)