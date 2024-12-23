Palliative stampedes due to poor organisations, says Tinubu

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Monday said that the stampedes recently experienced during palliative distributions across the country were due to poor organisations.

The president, who said this during his first media chat, also attributed the mishaps to indiscipline on the part of the beneficiaries of the palliatives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that palliative distributions in Ibadan, Anambra and the Federal Capital Territory recently resulted in stampedes, with no fewer than 60 lives lost to the incidents.

“Are we looking at it from organisers’ point of view or are you looking at it from the goodwill gesture of the people trying to give out whatever they have?

“It is very sad that people are not well-organised. We just have to be more disciplined in our society,” the president said.

Although Tinubu commiserated with those who lost their family members, he, however, said that the stampedes could have been avoided.

“I have been giving out foodstuffs, commodities, clothing and envelopes for the past 25 years. I’ve never experienced this kind of incident because we are organised.

“We have to be disciplined as a country. If you don’t have enough to give, don’t attempt to even give or publicise it.

“Every society, even in America and Britain, they have food banks. They have hungry people. They have warehouses, but they are organised; they take tokens to be on the line to collect,” he said.

He likened the stampedes to what what usually happens at bus stops in the country where people don’t want to be on the queue.

“It is very sad, but it is an opportunity to learn from our mistakes.

“To me, I see this as a very grave error on the part of the organisers. But things are improving. It doesn’t kill our happiness for this season,” Tinubu said. (NAN)