Christmas: COAS hails troops for sacrifice, reaffirms commitment to welfare



The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has commended the troops of the Nigerian Army for their sacrifice, dedication and commitment to the defence of the nation.



By Sumaila Ogbaje



Olufemi gave the commendation in his Christmas Message to all officers and soldiers and their families.



This is contained in a statement on Monday, in Abuja, by the Director, Army Public Relations, Maj.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu.



The COAS acknowledged the sacrifices and dedication of troops who were deployed across various theatres of operations and peacekeeping missions, particularly those unable to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.



He emphasised that, the contributions of army personnel towards safeguarding lives and property of citizens were deeply appreciated by Nigerians and international allies alike.



Oluyede encouraged the troops to remain disciplined, focused, and loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as well as maintain high level of patriotism and professionalism in discharging their responsibilities.



He also urged all personnel to remain apolitical and subordinate to civil authority.



The army chief also paid tribute to fallen heroes, including the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, and prayed for the repose of their souls.



He reaffirmed his commitment to the welfare of their families and injured colleagues, adding that troops’ welfare, combat readiness, and professional development remained paramount under his leadership.



The COAS further expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu, for his unflinching support and strategic guidance, and reaffirmed the army’s dedication to defending the nation’s territorial integrity and national interests.



He wished all personnel a joyous Christmas and a peaceful, prosperous New Year.(NAN)

