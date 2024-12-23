Revocation: Payment for C of O meant for development of infrastructure – FCTA



The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says the payment for the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from land allottees in Maitama II is for the development of infrastructure in the district.

By Philip Yatai

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), says the payment for the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) from land allottees in Maitama II is for the development of infrastructure in the district.

The Director of Land, Mr Chijioke Eze, stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the FCT Executive Council meeting, in Abuja on Monday.

According to him, the funds are required to provide the needed infrastructure in the district.

“There is no other place you get these money except from the monies that would be paid by the allottees for that purpose.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has given owners of the 762 revoked plots of land in Maitama two-week grace to pay for their C of O.

The owners of the plots, located in Maitama II, Cadastral Zone A10, Abuja, are expected to pay for their C of O or risk final revocation.

Eze said that some of the allottees were given the allocation as far back as 2017, with an obligation to pay ground rent and C of O.

He said that the 762 allottees and the 614 others with outstanding payment of C of O have till Jan. 3, 2025, to pay, or have their Right of Ownership (R of O) titles withdrawn.

“Lands are given to people and the people complain that there is no infrastructure, but they don’t want to fulfil their own obligations to the offer.

“So, if you are given land, and you don’t comply with the terms and conditions of the offer of the Right of Ownership (R of O), the Administration would have no choice but to withdraw those offers and give it to people who are ready to comply.

“That was what the administration did.

“However, there were lots of appeals. The FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, graciously considered the plights of the people, considered the current economic situation in the country and gave the affected persons another chance.

He insisted that every affected allottee who really intends to develop his or her land and the development of FCT, should make efforts to pay or lose the land. (NAN)