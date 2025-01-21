NPA, NLNG strengthen partnership to boost Nigeria’s export growth

Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas

By Aisha Cole

Abubakar Dantsoho, the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), has reaffirmed the authority’s commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) to boost exports.

A statement by the NPA said that Dantsoho made the pledge when he received the NLNG’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr Philip Mshelbila, at its headquarters in Lagos on Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, Mshelbila expressed the Nigeria LNG’s appreciation for the NPA’s continued support, and solicited increased synergy.

He said that the company was expanding its LNG production capacity to take advantage of increased global demand.

In his response, Dantsoho assure

d NLNG of NPA’s support, adding that the Minister of Marine & Blue Economy, Adegoyega Oyetola, had mandated the NPA to support the Federal Government’s increased export orientation.

“We assure you of our unwavering support. Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has played a key role in Nigeria’s economic development and export growth since its inception.

“We will grow this partnership. Nigeria’s attainment of a trade surplus of 5.81 trillion Naira (or 3.7 Billion USD) in the third quarter of 2024 as reported by the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) foreign trade alert was through exports predominantly consummated on the NPA’s platforms,” the NPA boss said. (NAN).