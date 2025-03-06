Court remands 7 for alleged illegal lifting of petroleum products

Justice Williams Aziegbemhin of a Benin High Court on Thursday remanded seven defendants in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody for alleged illegal lifting of petroleum products.

By Imelda Osayande



Justice Williams Aziegbemhin of a Benin High Court on Thursday remanded seven defendants in Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) custody for alleged illegal lifting of petroleum products.



The defendants are Vincent Ehioghi, 39, Endurance , 28, Collins Iyore, 37, Suleiman Ibrahim, 30, Usman Ibrahim, 22, Ibrahim Salaila, 40, and Mohammad Adamu, 37.



The defendants plea, was however, not taken.



Earlier, EFCC Counsel A.S. Bala-Ribah said that his motion was to seek an order of the court for the defendants to be remanded in EFCC custody in Benin, pending outcome of investigations.



He said that the defendants were arrested for allegedly conveying 45,000 litres of petroleum products in trucks, suspected to have been illegally lifted.



Bala-Ribah said the defendants were arrested on Feb. 19, on Ologbo Road in Benin City.



He said from investigation what was in the tankers differed from what was on the waybill.



He alleged that the Department of Petroluem Resources (DPP) was not aware of the lifting of the product from NNPC/Panoceans Flow Station at OML 98 Ogharafe in Ethiope West Local Government of Delta.



He told the court that there was the need to obtain a remand warrant to enable the commission conclude a diligent investigation into the matter.



He told the court that the motion was brought pursuant to Sections 293, 294, and 296 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Law of the State,2016.



The prosecutor said, if his prayer was granted, it would enable the EFCC to conclude a thorough investigation, under the inherent jurisdiction of the court to administer justice.



Aziegbemhin granted the prosecutor’s request as prayed.



The judge adjourned the case until March 17 for hearing. (NAN)