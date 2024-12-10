NOA partners NAN to sensitise Nigerians on tax reforms, security

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Monday solicited partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to sensitise Enugu residents on the Federal Government tax reforms

By Alex Enebeli

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) on Monday solicited partnership with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) to sensitise Enugu residents on the Federal Government tax reforms and security awareness.

The Director-General of NOA, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, announced the desire for the partnership when he led the NOA staff on courtesy visit to the Agency in Enugu.

Issa-Onilu, represented by Mr Emeka Egbugara, the Director and Coordinator, Environment, Climate and Energies, NOA, Abuja, urged NAN to help in sensitising Nigerians on five key issues namely, HIV, Tax Reform Bill, Get rich quick syndrome, human rights violations and security.

According to him, the nationwide mobilisation is for Nigerians to unite in their commitment to addressing these pressing issues and foster more informed, secure and ethical society.

These challenges, he said, required collective action and active participation from all Nigerians, adding that NAN was a veritable platform needed to sensitise the people on the ongoing government reforms.

“Media, like NAN, has a critical role to play in helping us to carry out this sensitisation programme and we seek synergy with you to ensure that we succeed optimally,” he said.

The director-general added that the tax reform bill had not been suspended as being rumoured but the process was ongoing.

Issa-Onilu explained that the tax reforms would benefit Nigerians and would bring progress to the country.

He said the reform would end multiple taxation by stopping different levels of authorities from taxing people for same thing.

“It supports low-income earners as those whose earning are very little will pay little or no taxes and helping them manage their finances better.

“The tax has simpler and transparent processes with visible impact of improving essential services like hospitals, schools and infrastructures,” he explained.

On the security, the NOA boss disclosed that security remained a top priority of the Federal Government, saying that the agency had strengthened security architecture through better equipment, training and increased funding.

“Government has deployed technology such as surveillance system and intelligence gathering to combat criminal activities.

“These efforts required active support of citizens by reporting suspicious activities and cooperate with security agencies”.

Responding, the Zonal Manger, NAN, Enugu, Mrs Maureen Atuonwu, commended Issa-Onilu for the job he was doing and reviving the agency.

She urged government to fund the agency to be able to sensitise Nigerians on its programmes and policies, saying,

“As a sister agency, we will continue to do our best to promote these policies.

“Everyday in news NOA is there even the state Director in Enugu is doing wonderfully well. The hiccups in the tax reforms was because Nigerians are not used to paying taxes.

“With the tax reform, Federal Government means well for the country but citizenry need to be sensitized like what NOA is doing,” Atuonwu said.

Earlier in a press briefing, the NOA Director in Enugu, Mrs Clara Nwachukwu, said the programme was part of NOA mandate to sensitise Nigeria, appealing to media to support the campaign as the agency cannot do it alone. (NAN)