Nigerian Army’s 14 brigade celebrates unity at 2024 WASA

The 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army celebrated the country’s identity, values, and cultural heritage on Saturday, promoting peaceful coexistence and unity among Nigerians.



The event took place during the brigade’s West Africa Social Activities (WASA), marking the end of its 2024 operational activities at the Parade Ground, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (GEJ) Barracks, Ohafia, Abia.



In his address, the 14 Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Olusola Diya, described WASA as a social event that provides an opportunity to showcase traditional dances and cultural diversities in a relaxed setting.



He noted that this year’s WASA was particularly special to him as it was the second time he was overseeing the event as brigade commander.



“This occasion has given me the chance to interact with the members of the larger GEJ Barracks, the host community, and friends of the barracks.”



Gov. Alex Otti, represented by Mr. Chinedu Enwereuzo, Chairman of Umuahia South Local Government Area, lauded WASA as an event that helped reduce stress and fostered unity among military personnel.



He expressed his appreciation for the vibrant cultural displays by Army personnel and their families.



“With the array of dance troupes and other colourful events, I am convinced that the purpose behind organising this WASA has been achieved,” Otti said.



The governor also commiserated with the Army over the recent killing of soldiers in the state and assured them of the government’s support in tackling criminal activities.



He urged the military personnel to be mindful of their behaviour both inside and outside the barracks, noting, “Whatever actions you exhibit outside will affect the image of the entire Nigerian Army.”



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 2024 WASA featured a variety of cultural performances, including traditional dances from different tribes, local dishes from across Nigeria, tug-of-war competitions, and the lighting of a bonfire.



The event also included the presentation of awards, prizes, and souvenirs to soldiers in recognition of their dedication and service during the 2024 operational year. (NAN)

