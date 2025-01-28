NSCDC, Army renew synergy to combat insecurity in Katsina

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Nigeria Army, have strengthened their partnership to combat insecurity in Katsina State.

By Abbas Bamalli

Mr Aminu Datti, state Commandant, NSCDC, made this known on Tuesday during a courtesy visit to the 17 Brigade, Nigeria Army in Katsina.

The commandant, who said the visit was necessitated by the need to cement the already existing relationship between the two agencies, called for continuous cooperation and synergy.

“With the current trend of insecurity in the state, there should be strong collaboration among all security agencies to secure the state and the country as a whole,” Datti stated.

He noted the c

ommitment and leadership vision of the NSCDC Commandant General, Mr Ahmed Abubakar-Audi, to foster collaboration among security agencies as one of the best strategies to combat crime.

According to the NSCDC commandant, sharing credible intelligence, joint operations and training will improve greatly with better collaboration among the two agencies.

Responding, the Brigade Commander, Brig.-Gen. Babatunde Omopariola, commended the commitment of NSCDC in the protection of critical national assets and infrastructures.

Omopariola, who commended the harmonious, working relationship between the agencies in different operations, pledged the continuous cooperation and collaboration of the agencies. (NAN)