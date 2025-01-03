Niger stakeholders pass vote of confidence on Gov Bago

Stakeholders of Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger have passed a vote of confidence on Gov Umaru Bago for his developmental strides

By Rita Iliya

The stakeholders, under the auspices of Shiroro Standing Committee on Peace, Unity, and Development, made the declaration at an expanded meeting led by the Deputy Governor, Mr Yakubu Garba, held in Minna on Friday.

Garba appreciated the stakeholders for their unwavering support for the administration and emphasised the importance of peace, unity, and cohesion in addressing insecurity, underdevelopment, and unemployment.

He called on leaders at all levels to continue to support governor Bago’s vision of transforming Niger into an enviable state, describing him as God-sent.

In his remarks, Prof. Bashar Nuhu, Chairman of the Standing Committee, described Bago as a special friend of Shiroro, who deserved the support of every son and daughter of the local government.

He reaffirmed the support and loyalty of the committee and the entire people of Shiroro to the Bago led administration.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by present and former political office holders, community leaders, party stalwarts, youth associations and women representatives from the local government area. (NAN)