AEDC  announces power interruption in parts of Abuja – See list

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has announced an impending power interruption in parts of its franchise areas between Jan. 6 and Jan. 21.

By Constance Athekame

The AEDC made the announcement on its X handle in Abuja on Friday.

‘According to the company, to Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) is relocating the 33 Kilo Volt (KV) DC Airport Feeder and 132KV Kukwaba-Apo Transmission Line Towers along the Outer Southern Expressway.

It listed areas that would experience power outages during the period to include Lugbe and environs, Airport Road, Kapwa, NNPC, Games Village, National Stadium, Eye Clinic, Indoor Complex, Christ Embassy Church.

“Others areas are American International School, Spring Court, American Embassy Quarters, EFCC headquarters, Coca Cola, Railway, Federal Medical Centre (FMC).

”Parts of Apo, Parts of Gudu, Gbazango and environs, Parts of Kubwa, Bwari and environs, Parts of Jahi, Parts of Jabi, Karu, Nyanya, Mararaba, Keffi and environs, and other parts of Abuja.

”We are working round the clock to reduce downtime as much as possible, and regret any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding,” it said.(NAN) (