Flood: Shettima, NEMA flag off distribution of relief materials in Nasarawa

The Vice president, Sen. Kashim Shetima who is also the Chairman, NEMA governing board, on Friday 3rd January 2025 flagged off the distribution of relief materials to the victims of 2024 flood disaster at Lafia, the Nassarawa State capital. Sen.Shetima said the Federal Government under the leadership of president Bola Ahmed Tinibu is committed to the plight of the vulnerable and would continue to work hard to reduce poverty in the country. He applauded Governor Abdullahi Sule for his visionary leadership and assured him of continued Federal Government support.



In his response, the governor of the state Engr Abdullahi Sule thanked the federal government for the support and informed the vice president that both relief materials and agricultural inputs were procured from the Money the federal government donated to àthe states that were affected by 2024 flood.



Earlier in her remarks, the Hon. commissioner àof Humanitarian Affairs Margaret Elayo disclosed that after the flood, a committee was set up and they conducted the assessments and reported that over 2000 affect persons would benefit from the items.



The vice president was joined at the flag off of the distribution by some principal NEMA officers from the North Central Zonal office assigned by the Zonal coordinator Mr Adebiyi B Razaq and headed by Judith Bai, Chief Relief and Rehabilitation Officer .



The SEMA Executive Secretary and staff of the Humanitarian ministry and the local government chairman and their officers.



The relief materials included food and non-food items, building materials and agricultural inputs like tractors and improved seedlings for farmers..