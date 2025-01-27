NEDC calls on Traditional rulers to address Lake Chad insecurity

The North-East Development Commission (NEDC) has called for the involvement of traditional institutions in addressing the persistent insecurity in the Lake Chad region.

By Abdullahi Muhammed

Mohammed Alkali, Managing Director of the NEDC, made the appeal on Monday during the Regional Meeting of Traditional Rulers of the Lake Chad Basin in Maiduguri.

“We are particularly pleased that this workshop will establish a platform for consultation and exchange among our Royal Fathers.

“This platform will be invaluable for sharing experiences, best practices, and developing coordinated approaches to our shared challenges.

“The lessons we gather here today will help us create actionable strategies to address current issues and secure a peaceful and prosperous future for generations to come.

“I encourage us to draw inspiration from past successes in the region, where traditional leadership played a vital role in resolving disputes and fostering harmony,” Alkali added.

He noted the immense potential for recovery and sustainable development in the Lake Chad region in spite of its numerous challenges.

These challenges, he said, include insecurity, environmental degradation, displacement, and economic disruption, which are deeply interconnected and transcend national borders.

“This is precisely why the presence of Your Eminences, Our Royal Fathers, and other distinguished guests is so significant.

“Traditional and custodial leadership has always been the cornerstone of our societies, serving as guardians of our cultural heritage and architects of social cohesion,” Alkali said.

He described the Lake Chad Basin as a symbol of cultural and economic integration, noting that its ancient trade routes and shared traditions exemplify the region’s resilience and unity in the face of adversity.

Alkali also emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration between traditional institutions and public services, particularly in managing conflicts between displaced populations and host communities.

Speaking on behalf of the traditional rulers, Alhaji Muhammad Idrisa, Emir of Fika and Chairman of the Yobe Council of Traditional Rulers, called for the formation of a traditional rulers’ forum in the Lake Chad region.

He stressed that such a forum would provide a platform for sharing ideas and experiences to enhance and sustain peace in the area.

(NAN)