Tinubu inaugurates projects in Kogi, commends Ododo

By Thompson Yamput

President Bola Tinubu on Monday inaugurated projects executed by Gov. Ahmed Ododo in his one year in office.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, lauded the Ododo for executing such a number of projects in a short time.

The president said that the projects would positively impact the lives of Kogi citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the projects inaugurated include Zone 8-Zango Daji-Kaduna Junction road (9 km), Zone 8-Crusher Road (5.5 km), and 350-bed hostels for students at Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH).

Others are the demonstration farm, two faculties in the university, and some private health centres across the state.

Ododo, in his remarks, said the projects were a demonstration of his desire to improve the well-being of the people of Kogi.

The governor said that the projects, scattered across the state, were part of his campaign promises to the people who elected him into office.

He thanked his predecessors for laying a solid foundation for him to consolidate upon for the growth and development of the state.

NAN reports that Shettima was accompanied by the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Umar Ganduje, and Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo.

NAN also reports that Shettima and his entourage were taken to the Government House, were they had some private chats with stakeholders in the state before moving to Muhammadu Buhari Square for the proper anniversary celebration. (NAN)