NCC Hosts Stakeholders’ Forum to Strengthen A2P Messaging Ecosystem in Nigeria

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to fostering a secure, competitive, and sustainable Application-to-Person (A2P) messaging ecosystem during a virtual stakeholders’ forum on Thursday in Abuja.

The event focused on the Draft Licensing Framework for A2P Messaging Services, which aims to address challenges in the sector while unlocking its growth potential.

The welcome address, delivered on behalf of the Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Dr. Aminu Maida, by the Acting Head of Legal and Regulatory Services, Mrs. Chizua Whyte, emphasized the significance of A2P messaging in today’s digital economy.

“Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving A2P messaging ecosystem that protects consumers, promotes fair competition, and unlocks new opportunities for growth,” Mrs. Whyte stated, adding that the platform is essential for delivering critical communications, such as bank alerts, healthcare reminders, and government updates.

The forum highlighted major challenges affecting the international A2P messaging space in Nigeria, including:

“Consumer protection concerns, such as fraud and spam.

“Revenue leakage, with payments bypassing local systems.

“Data privacy risks and market disparities caused by unregulated termination rates.”

According to the NCC, these issues threaten the long-term sustainability of A2P messaging and hinder its potential to drive socio-economic development.

A presentation by Mrs. Truddy Tony-Awusaku, Assistant Director at NCC’s Licensing and Authorization Department, provided an overview of the proposed framework. Key features include: “Establishing a centralized international A2P messaging platform.

“Mandating compliance with data protection and anti-fraud measures.

“Standardizing tariffs to promote fair competition.

“Introducing a five-year renewable license with a fee of N10 million.”

The framework aims to enhance security, retain revenue locally through taxation, and foster market transparency while ensuring businesses and consumers benefit from reliable communication services.

The forum underscored NCC’s commitment to participatory rulemaking, inviting input from stakeholders, including operators, aggregators, and service providers. Mrs Whyte emphasized the importance of collaboration, stating, “Effective regulation stems from inclusivity and collaboration. Your perspectives and recommendations are essential to shaping a robust framework that meets the needs of all stakeholders.”

According to her, feedback from the forum will be incorporated into the framework’s final draft, with NCC pledging continued engagement with both internal and external stakeholders to ensure a smooth implementation process.

On the expected benefits, she noted that the licensing framework is designed to deliver numerous benefits:”For consumers: Improved security, data protection, and access to essential updates.

“For the government: Enhanced communication and service delivery capabilities.

“For businesses: Opportunities for innovation, fair competition, and sustainable growth.”

As the NCC moves toward finalizing the framework, stakeholders are encouraged to remain actively engaged in the process. The Commission assured participants of its dedication to creating a regulated environment that safeguards stakeholder interests and supports the growth of Nigeria’s telecommunications sector.

The event marks a critical step in addressing the challenges in the A2P messaging ecosystem and paving the way for a more secure and competitive market.